Chiyaan 60: Dhruv Vikram's film titled Mahaan; First quirky and catchy look out

Chiyaan Vikram's 60th film, which was tentatively called 'Chiyaan60' has been titled Mahaan. Touted to be an action-revenge drama, Mahaan is being helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and is one of the much-awaited films that the audience is looking forward to. The first title look poster featuring Vikram is quite quirky and has grabbed everyone's attention.

Besides Vikram, the film also stars Simran and Simha in the lead roles. Santhosh Narayanan is onboard for the film's music and has Vani Bhojan and Sanath in important roles. The movie started rolling in march 2020 and the makers recently wrapped the shoot. The film is produced by Lalit Kumar of 7 Screen Studio and the star cast includes Simran, Vani Bhojan, Bobby Simhaa and Sanath. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, other than Chiyaan 60, Vikram also has magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan by Mani Ratnam. The film also stars , Trisha, Karthi, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, while Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala appear in supporting roles.