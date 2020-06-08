Chiyaan 60: Karthik Subbaraj announces his next film with Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram

Taking to his Twitter space, critically acclaimed director Karthik Subbaraj revealed that his next film, tentatively titled Chiyaan 60, will have Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram as the lead actors.

After speculation that mounted about the next film of Karthik Subbaraj with Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram, the director has now officially announced the project. Tentatively titled Chiyaan60, this will be the first film that will have Vikram and his son sharing the screen space. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander and it will be bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under his home banner Seven Screen Studio. Sharing the same on twitter, Karthik Subbaraj also shared a picture.

The picture suggests that the film will be a gangster flick involving a father and his son. In the picture, what we see is a man handing over a gun to a small child with blood splattered all over. Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming film starring Dhanush as the lead actor, Jagame Thandhiram was wrapped up recently. The makers have released a motion poster and few posters for the film. This film also has music by Anirudh Ravichandran.

Happy to announce that my next directorial after #JagameThandhiram is.... 'CHIYAAN60'#Chiyaan60 Starring the awesome Chiyaan Vikram Sir & Dhruv Vikram... And it will be an @anirudhofficial musical.. Produced by @Lalit_SevenScr @7screenstudio So excited for this film.... pic.twitter.com/Oof0je5Eg4 — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) June 8, 2020

Vikram, on the other hand, will be next seen in Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. He also has Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus in his kitty, in which he will be seen as the Chola king Adithya Karikaalan, according to media reports. Other than Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan has a stellar cast list which includes , Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi for lead actors. The film is based on the Tamil novel of the same name written by Amarar Kalki.

