Chiyaan 61: Parvathy Thiruvothu roped in for Vikram-Pa Ranjith’s film? Here’s what we know

Chiyaan Vikram recently kickstarted the shooting for his 61 st outing in the film industry. The highly anticipated project, which is helmed by Pa Ranjith, has been tentatively titled Chiyaan 61 . The movie, which is touted to be a period social drama set in Kolar Gold Fields, marks the first onscreen collaboration of the National award-winning actor and talented filmmaker. The shooting of the Chiyaan 61 is currently progressing in Kadappa, Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, a major buzz regarding the star cast of Chiyaan Vikram’s film has been doing rounds on social media.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Parvathy Thiruvothu, the supremely talented actress has been roped in to play the female lead in Chiyaan 61. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that Parvathy has already kickstarted shooting for her portions in Kadappa, Andhra Pradesh, along with Chiyaan Vikram and the rest of the star cast. But the makers are remaining tight-lipped regarding the star cast of Pa Ranjith’s ambitious film, so far. However, the new reports regarding Chiyaan Vikram and Parvathy Thiruvothu’s first onscreen collaboration have totally raised the expectations over the project.

Initially, it was rumoured that the Pa Ranjith film will feature popular actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Chiyaan Vikram. But later, the grapevine suggested that Rashmika opted out of Chiyaan 61 due to her busy schedule. It was also reported that Master actress Malavika Mohanan is replacing her in the film. But, the recent buzz regarding Parvathy Thiruvothu’s inclusion in the star cast suggests that Chiyaan 61 might feature two leading ladies.

About Chiyaan 61

The Chiyaan Vikram starrer, which is touted to be a mega-budget project, is scripted by director Pa Ranjith himself. As per the reports, the untitled project will be shot in 3D. The makers are planning to release Chiyaan 61 as a pan-Indian release in five languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The movie, which depicts the lives of the people who lived in the Kolar Gold Fields in the pre-Independence era, is expected to be a hard-hitting period social drama. GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the project. The official title and other details of Chiyaan 61 are expected to be revealed very soon.

ALSO READ: Chiyaan61: Based on real story of KGF miners to Vikram's character, 5 things you need to know