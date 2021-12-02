Chiyaan 61: Vikram joins hands with Sarpatta Parambarai director PA Ranjith for next

Chiyaan Vikram is one of the most popular actors in the Tamil film industry. While the actor already has three films in the pipeline, he announced his next film with director PA Ranjith. Earlier, there were rumours of the two doing a movie together, but now it's official. The untitled film is tentatively being referred to as #Chiyaan61.

The film will be produced by Studio Green’s K. E. Gnanavel Raja. Details on the rest of the cast and crew will be announced shortly. The makers have also shared a pic of Vikram with director PA Ranjith and it is currently trending on Twitter.

Director PA Ranjith just scored a massive success with his sports film Sarapatta Paramabari, which starred Arya in the lead role. The film became a blockbuster hit and features under best sports films of India.

