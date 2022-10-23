Chiyaan 61: Vikram REVEALS a glimpse of his look for Pa Ranjith’s film; Drops a major UPDATE

Chiyaan Vikram, the National award-winning actor is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest release Ponniyin Selvan. The supremely talented actor is going through a great phase in his acting career, where he is set to reinvent himself with some promising projects and new collaborations. Chiyaan Vikram is teaming up with the talented filmmaker Pa Ranjith for his 61st outing in cinema. The highly anticipated project, which is tentatively titled Chiyaan 61, recently started rolling in Kadappa, Andhra Pradesh. Vikram reveals a glimpse of his Chiyaan 61 look and drops an update

On October 22, Saturday, the senior actor took to his official social media handles and dropped a major update on Chiyaan 61. Along with the update, Chiyaan Vikram also revealed a glimpse of his look for Pa Ranjith’s film. In the new still, Vikram is seen sporting a unique get-up with a top bun, muscular physique, and a dhoti. However, the face of the leading man will be revealed only in the much-awaited title poster of the film, which will be revealed on October 23, Sunday at 8 PM. “Looking forward to the unveiling of another masterpiece from my dear @beemji @ 8 PM tomorrow. A @gvprakash musical,” wrote Chiyaan Vikram as he shared the exciting update on his official Twitter handle. Check out Chiyaan Vikram’s Twitter post here: