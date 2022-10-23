Chiyaan 61: Vikram REVEALS a glimpse of his look for Pa Ranjith’s film; Drops a major UPDATE
Chiyaan Vikram treated his fans by revealing a glimpse of his look for Pa Ranjith’s film, which is tentatively titled Chiyaan 61.
Chiyaan Vikram, the National award-winning actor is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest release Ponniyin Selvan. The supremely talented actor is going through a great phase in his acting career, where he is set to reinvent himself with some promising projects and new collaborations. Chiyaan Vikram is teaming up with the talented filmmaker Pa Ranjith for his 61st outing in cinema. The highly anticipated project, which is tentatively titled Chiyaan 61, recently started rolling in Kadappa, Andhra Pradesh.
Vikram reveals a glimpse of his Chiyaan 61 look and drops an update
On October 22, Saturday, the senior actor took to his official social media handles and dropped a major update on Chiyaan 61. Along with the update, Chiyaan Vikram also revealed a glimpse of his look for Pa Ranjith’s film. In the new still, Vikram is seen sporting a unique get-up with a top bun, muscular physique, and a dhoti. However, the face of the leading man will be revealed only in the much-awaited title poster of the film, which will be revealed on October 23, Sunday at 8 PM. “Looking forward to the unveiling of another masterpiece from my dear @beemji @ 8 PM tomorrow. A @gvprakash musical,” wrote Chiyaan Vikram as he shared the exciting update on his official Twitter handle.
Check out Chiyaan Vikram’s Twitter post here:
All about Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith’s ambitious project
As per the reports, Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith’s ambitious project is set in the Kolar Gold Fields of the pre-Independence era and depicts the story of the Tamils who worked there. Vikram is playing the central character in the much-awaited film, which reportedly features two leading ladies. Parvathy Thiruvothu, the talented actress is said to be playing one of the female leads in the film. Malavika Mohanan is rumoured to be in talks to play the other role. National award-winning musician GV Prakash Kumar is composing the songs and original score. Chiyaan 61 is produced by the popular banner Studio Green.
ALSO READ: Chiyaan 61: Parvathy Thiruvothu roped in for Vikram-Pa Ranjith’s film? Here’s what we know