Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai starrer Raavanan completes 14 years of its release

Mani Ratnam is without a doubt one of the most renowned directors. With his heartfelt stories that have become cult favorites for all generations, the director has always floored his followers. Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam's Raavanan can be stated as one of the most experimental flicks of the ace director which has significantly completed its 14 years of release on June 18, 2024.

Now, to make this occasion even more special and joyful Chiyaan Vikram has shared a clip from the film to mark its significance.

Chiyaan Vikram's tribute to Raavanan

On the evening of June 18, Chiyaan took to his Instagram story section and shared a clip from his 2010 flick Raavanan and wrote, “14 years of Raavanan.” The clip featured sequences from the film that included Chiyaan himself, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Meanwhile, for some unknown reasons, Chiyaan’s story is not visible right now.

For the unversed, Mani Ratnam's Raavanan was re-released theatrically in selective theaters on April 17th and also garnered immense love and affection from movie lovers. A huge section of movie buffs turned to theaters to watch Veera and Ragini's unmatchable chemistry with the beauty of Mani Ratnam's exquisite filmmaking.

Check out re-release post

More about Raavanan

The main character of the story is Veera, a jungle bandit who kidnaps Ragini, Dev's wife, a police officer, to get revenge. Ragini is sent to a clifftop by Veera to be killed, but, she chooses to plunge into the river below to end her life. Her audacity surprises Veera, who saves her. After that, Veera develops feelings for Ragini, which sets off a series of events.

Advertisement

The film has an ensemble cast including Aishwarya Rai, Karthik, Prabhu Ganeshan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Chiyaan Vikram, and Priyamani in key roles. With actor Abhishek Bachchan replicating Vikram's role, Vikram playing the antagonist, and Aishwarya performing her original role, the movie was also made in Hindi under the title Raavan.

The music of the cult classic was helmed by music sensation A R Rahman and it was bankrolled by Mani Ratnam and his brother G. Srinivasan under the banner of Madras Talkies.

ALSO READ: Mani Ratnam's all-time classic Ravanan to re-release in theaters; here's what we know