Chiyaan Vikram and Cobra team get clicked at Chennai airport as they arrive for the trailer launch; PHOTOS

Chiyaan Vikram is currently busy promoting his upcoming action entertainer, Cobra. As the makers intend to drop the trailer of the suspense drama today, the 'I' actor and Cobra team were captured at the Chennai airport. They are in the city for the trailer launch event. The star's off-duty look comprised of a grey t-shirt under a black jacket, along with blue denim. With black shades and flip-flops, Chiyaan Vikram excluded charm in his latest casual look.

Yesterday, the actor left everyone impressed as he recreated the famous dialogue from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise in 10 different ways during a promotional event for Cobra . Now coming to the film's cast, Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady of the movie, and former cricketer Irfan Pathan will be making his acting debut with Cobra as the antagonist. In addition to this, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi, and K. S. Ravikumar will also be seen doing supporting roles in the flick.

Check out the pictures below:

Going by the teaser released a few days back, Chiyaan Vikram will be seen doing 25 vivid looks including an old man, business tycoon, and teacher, among others in the drama. Helmed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, the project is likely to make it to the theatres on the 31st of August this year. Financed by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner of 7 Screen Studio, A R Rahman has rendered the songs and background score for the movie.

Furthermore, Chiyaan Vikram will play Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama also has Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in significant roles. Today, a BTS picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the beautiful royal Nandini surfaced on social media, leaving the fans excited for the flick.

He also has director Pa Ranjith's venture tentatively named Chiyaan 61 in his kitty. The film is expected to go on floors shortly.