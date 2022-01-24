Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv starrer Mahaan to premiere directly on OTT, gets a release date in February

Mahaan starring Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv is one of the much-awaited films in Tamil. The film is skipping theatrical release and will premiere directly on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on February 10, 2022. After much postponement due to COVID-19, the film got a release day and fans can't wait to watch the father and son duo on the screen.

The makers took to social media and shared a new poster to announce the release date. The movie will also release also in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada titled Maha Purusha.

Mahaan produced by Lalit Kumar, is a narrative of a series of events that transform the whole life of an ordinary man as well as all the people around him. Mahaan features real-life father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram together for the very first time, along with Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles.

“I am extremely excited to premiere Mahaan on Prime Video. Karthik Subbaraj has done a fabulous job in creating the perfect mix of action, drama and emotions throughout. The film has an incredibly talented and wonderful star cast who have given stellar performances to make the story even more compelling for our audiences,” said Producer, Lalit Kumar. “

Initially, Music Director Anirudh Ravichander was brought on board, but now he has been replaced with Santhosh Narayanan.

Also Read: After Pushpa, Allu Arjun offered whopping amount for Pan-India project with Atlee?