Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram’s next film with Karthik Subbaraj to go on floors in February 2021?

Months after the makers announced that Karthik Subbaraj will be joining hands with Vikram and Dhruv Vikram in his next film, it is reported that the film's shooting will be started in February 2021.

After speculations that mounted about the next film of Karthik Subbaraj with Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram, the director announced the project a couple of months back. Tentatively titled Chiyaan60, this will be the first film that will have Vikram and his son sharing screen space. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander and it will be bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under his home banner Seven Screen Studio. Now, it is being reported that the film will go on floors in February 2021.

Apparently, Chiyaan Vikram is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film with Ajay Gnanamuthu titled Cobra. The makers of the film will wrap up the schedule in January 2021, after which the shooting of Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram’s film will be started. It is speculated that this film will be a gangster flick. Other than that, Chiyaan Vikram also has in his kitty, a magnum opus by Mani Ratnam. Titled Ponniyin Selvan, the historical flick has an ensemble of star cast including , Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi.

On the other hand, it is rumoured that Dhruv Vikram will be collaborating with Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame for his next film. The director recently wrapped up his next project with Dhanush titled Karnan. Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial venture. Titled Jagame Thandhiram, the film has Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading actors.

