Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv's Mahaan new single Pona Poyura is a soulful love track

Ahead of the premiere of the highly-anticipated action thriller, Mahaan, featuring Vikram and his son Dhruv, makers shared the third single Pona Poyura (Tamil), Pothey Poni (Telugu), Venda Venda Ennu (Malayalam), Hodre Hogli Anta (Kannada) on social media. The song with its subtle messaging conveys, that when you love someone, set them free.

In the composition of Santhosh Narayanan, song is crooned by Gaana Muthu, Asal Kolaar in Tamil.

Watch the video here:

Vikram-Starrer Mahaan is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. Vikram, Bobby Simha and Simran play pivotal roles. The movie will premiere worldwide exclusively on Prime Video starting 10 February and will also be available in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada titled Maha Purusha.

Mahaan is the story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideological living in his search for personal freedom. However, as he realizes his ambitions, he also misses the presence of his son in his life. Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father? The father and son duo also promises a visual treat with their action and intense performances. It is also a special project for Vikram as it marks the 60th film in his career.

Also Read: Mahaan Teaser Out: Chiyaan Vikram & Dhruv promise action packed gangster drama