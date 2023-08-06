Chiyaan Vikram and Jude Anthany Joseph’s film to also star Vijay Sethupathi, Rashmika Mandanna; Reports

Chiyaan Vikram seems to be entering the most exciting phase of his career. Even though he is a great actor, Vikram has not been able to be part of many films in the recent past that have effectively utilized his full potential. But currently, he is arguably in the best phase of his career. Adding to the potential lineup of movies the actor is a part of is a film with Jude Anthany Joseph.

Rumors have been rife for a while that the two are set to work together on a project. Now, further rumors pertaining to the cast have been out. Jude has been on a different level of high since his last release, 2018, a film based on the Kerala floods. That movie emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Therefore, a collaboration with this talented filmmaker will likely benefit Vikram’s already successful filmography.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi might be a part of Chiyaan Vikram’s film with Jude Anthany Joseph

If reports are to be believed, then the Jude and Vikram collaboration will be a full-on star-studded affair. Their rumored film’s cast is said to include the likes of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi. If this indeed turns out to be true, then the film will be the newest addition to the current trend of doing multi-starrer films.

Also, Rashmika and Vijay have not yet been finalized for the project, as per the reports. Talks are going on with both actors, and a lot can happen before the film goes on the floor. But the makers seem to be conversing with the two actors about being a part of this anticipated film. Lyca Productions is set to bankroll this Jude Anthany Joseph-directed film.

Jude Anthany Joseph’s work front

The filmmaker made his first film in 2014 with Ohm Shanthi Oshaana. The film boasted a talented star cast with the likes of Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, and Vineeth Sreenivasan. With the inclusion of Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Jude directed a total of three films before going on to make 2018. The film went on to become a huge commercial success, emerging as the highest-grossing film ever in the history of Malayalam cinema.

