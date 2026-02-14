Chiyaan Vikram and son Dhurv to reunite for Mahaan 2? Karthik Subbaraj drops update on sequel

Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram appeared in lead roles together for the first time in the film Mahaan. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the gangster actioner now seems to be all set to have a sequel.

Is Chiyaan Vikram and Dhurv Vikram’s Mahaan 2 on cards? Karthik Subbaraj confirms sequel

In a recent appearance at a public event, director Karthik Subbaraj shared an update about a sequel to Mahaan. The filmmaker said, “I have a small idea for Mahaan 2, but I need to write it. It will likely be 2027–2028 by the time the film happens.”

More about Mahaan

Mahaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram in the lead roles, was released on February 10, 2022, directly on the OTT platform Prime Video. The movie follows the story of Gandhi Mahaan, a commerce teacher who leads a quiet, middle-class life with his Gandhian wife, Nachi, and their son, Dada.

One day, when Nachi and their son head out on a school tour, Gandhi decides to spend his day indulging in every vice that would otherwise be shunned by his wife. However, the day takes a dramatic turn when his wife abandons him.

With no more restraints, Gandhi Mahaan partners with a local liquor baron and becomes the king of the market. However, his life takes a wild turn when Dada returns years later as a police officer and an extremist Gandhian, determined to take revenge against his father.

The rest of the movie explores what transpires between the father and son, focusing on how their rivalry unfolds.

Apart from the father-son duo, the movie also starred Simran, Bobby Simha, Sananth, Vettai Muthukumar, Deepak Paramesh, and others in key roles.

Vikram and Dhruv Vikram’s work front

Chiyaan Vikram is next set to appear in a lead role in a film tentatively titled Chiyaan63. The upcoming film will be helmed by debutant Bodi Rajkumar, with Shruti Haasan rumored to play the co-lead.

On the other hand, Dhruv Vikram was last seen in a lead role in the film Bison, directed by Mari Selvaraj. The sports action drama is based on the life of kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan and features Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and others in key roles.

