Chiyaan Vikram approached for an antagonist's role in Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli's massive project?

Vikram also popularly known as Chiyaan Vikram, is one of the talented actors in the film industry. He is one such actor who can sink in any role and do all the right justice. Now, according to reports, Vikram has been approached to play the antagonist role for Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's film. Reports also suggest that he will be soon meeting with the director to discuss about the role.

SS Rajamouli wishes to bring in a famous Tamil actor for the antagonist role, and the director has reportedly approached Chiyaan Vikram as he suits the role well.

Pinkvilla has learnt that the much-awaited collaboration is set to be in a space that neither Mahesh nor Rajamouli have explored before. The script is written by K.V Vijayendra Prasad. Mahesh Babu also said that this untitled film will be massive and on large scale.

SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad is the writer of the film. Although the producer denied the rumours of African forest backdrop, Vijayendra exclusively told Pinkvilla, “It’s too early to talk about it right now, but yes, I am trying to explore the African Forest Adventure space (for Mahesh Babu film). It’s not yet finalized, but I am trying to crack this space at the moment.

Vikram has wrapped up Ponniyin Selvan and Mahaan and post-production work for both films are going on currently at a fast pace. Ponniyin Selvan is slated to release in Summer 2022, while Mahaan will be reportedly skipping the theatrical release. The actor is currently busy shooting for the last schedule of Cobra with Ajay Gnanamuthu.