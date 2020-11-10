  1. Home
Chiyaan Vikram becomes grandfather as his daughter Akshita is blessed with a baby girl

Akshita and her husband Manu Ranjith were blessed with a baby girl yesterday afternoon.
Chiyaan Vikram becomes grandfather Chiyaan Vikram becomes grandfather as his daughter Akshita is blessed with a baby girl
Chiyaan Vikram is currently in the best phase of his life as his daughter Akshita becomes mother to a baby girl. Akshita and her husband Manu Ranjith were blessed with a baby girl yesterday afternoon, and congratulations are in order for Chiyaan Vikram on social media as he becomes a grandfather. Akshita got married to Manu Ranjith on October 2017 in Chennai. Manu Ranjith is the great-grandson of Karunanidhi. The couple got married at former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi’s residence in Gopalapuram. It was a small affair and later, a grand wedding reception was held for friends and family. 

Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv made his debut in the film industry with Adithya Varma, a Telugu remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy. Talking about Vikram, he will be next seen in director Ajay Gnanamuthu’s next directorial venture titled, Cobra. Amid pandemic, the team recently started dubbing process of the film. Seven Screen Studios, who is bankrolling the film wrote on Twitter, "In this auspicious day, starting the Dubbing of #Cobra."

Meanwhile, Vikram will also be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. Reportedly, Vikram will be seen playing the role of Chola king Adithya Karikaalan in the film.

Credits :Indiaglitz

