Chiyaan Vikram clarifies after Anurag Kashyap creates a stir by saying he 'never responded' to him for Kennedy

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's next directorial, Kennedy starring Rahul Bhat in the title role was screened at Cannes 2023. During an interview at Cannes, Anurag stated that he wrote Kennedy keeping Chiyaan Vikram in mind but the Ponniyin Selvan 'didn't respond'. "I reached out to him. He never responded. So then, I reached out to Rahul," said Anurag Kashyap in an interview given to Anupama Chopra.

His statement has created a stir among the moviegoers and Vikram's fans on social media. The Ponniyin Selvan star, Vikram has now clarified that he didn't receive any email or message from Anurag Kashyap.

Vikram puts out his side of the story after Anurag Kashyap stated he 'never responded' to him.

"Dear @anuragkashyap72,

Just revisiting our conversation from over a year ago for the sake of our friends and well wishers on social media. When I heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film & that you felt I hadn’t responded to you, I called you myself immediately and explained that I hadn’t gotten any mail or msg from you as the mail id that you had contacted me on was no longer active and my number had changed almost 2 years before that.

As I said during that phone call, I’m very excited for your film Kennedy and even more so because it has my name.

I wish you great times ahead.

Lots of love

Chiyaan Vikram

aka Kennedy."

Fans react to Vikram's clarification

Fans are quite happy that Vikram has put out a clarification. A Twitter user commented, "What a man #ChiyaanVikram you're just great ..! The tweet that I've been waiting for..!"

Another wrote, "Now i feel bad for doubting you and i now understand that there's always other side of the story when attention seeking person like anurag is speaking..he brought u down for a movie promotion."

For the unversed, Chiyaan Vikram's real name is Kennedy and so, he wanted him on board for the same project. Also starring Sunny Leone and Abhilash Thapliyal, the story of the film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop.

