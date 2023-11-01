Chiyaan Vikram declares Thangalaan his most challenging film; says others don’t come to 3% in comparison

There has been a surreal amount of hype surrounding Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film with Pa. Ranjith, Thangalaan. The makers of the film recently announced that the film will hit the silver screens on Republic Day, 2024.

The teaser for the film just dropped and has been creating waves among fans and cinephiles. The teaser shows the Mahaan actor in a raw and gritty persona, as part of a tribal society that lived next to the Kolar Gold Fields. In the press meeting following the teaser release, Chiyaan Vikram revealed that Thangalaan is the most difficult film he has done. As per reports by Sun News Tamil, the actor said that the most difficult films he has worked in so far were the 2003 film Pithamagan, helmed by Bala, the 2010 film Raavanan helmed by Mani Ratnam, and the 2015 film I, helmed by S. Shankar. The Ponniyin Selvan actor reportedly said that the films don’t even come to 3% of the difficulties he faced while working on Thangalaan.

Thangalaan teaser released

The much-awaited teaser ran for a length of 1 minute and 32 seconds and helped set up the location of the story. The story revolves around a local tribal group living in the Kolar Gold Field, and how they fight off against foreign forces that attempt to invade their space.

The teaser featured Chiyaan Vikram in a completely different light, showing him in a dirty, gritty, and rough look. It also featured Parvathy Thiruvothu and Pasupathy as members of the same tribe living there. Additionally, the trailer also gave a glimpse of Malavika Mohanan’s character, who was seen screaming so loud that the sound waves were visible.

Check out the teaser below:

Chiyaan Vikram on the work front

Chiyaan Vikram will next be seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s highly anticipated film Dhruva Natchathiram. The film has been in the making for close to seven years now, and will finally hit the big screens on 24th November. The film features an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Simran, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Arjun Das, Dhivyadharshini, and many more. Additionally, it was also recently revealed that the actor will be teaming up with Chithha fame SU Arun Kumar, for a project tentatively titled Chiyaan62.

ALSO READ: Thangalaan Teaser OUT: Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith's period drama promises thrilling action