'Chiyaan Vikram did not have cardiac arrest': Doctors CONFIRM
The doctors have confirmed in a medical bulletin that Chiyaan Vikram did not suffer from a cardiac arrest.
The doctors have confirmed in a medical bulletin that Chiyaan Vikram did not suffer from a cardiac arrest. The report read, "Popular Tamil actor Mr. Vikram has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital with complaints of chest discomfort. He was evaluated and treated by a team of specialist doctors. He did not have a cardiac arrest, is currently clinically stable, and will be discharged from the hospital soon"
