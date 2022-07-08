'Chiyaan Vikram did not have cardiac arrest': Doctors CONFIRM

The doctors have confirmed in a medical bulletin that Chiyaan Vikram did not suffer from a cardiac arrest. The report read, "Popular Tamil actor Mr. Vikram has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital with complaints of chest discomfort. He was evaluated and treated by a team of specialist doctors. He did not have a cardiac arrest, is currently clinically stable, and will be discharged from the hospital soon"

Check out the post below:

Also Read: Fahadh Faasil’s Malayankunju skips direct OTT Release; Actor to return to the big screen after 2 years