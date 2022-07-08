'Chiyaan Vikram did not have cardiac arrest': Doctors CONFIRM

The doctors have confirmed in a medical bulletin that Chiyaan Vikram did not suffer from a cardiac arrest.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jul 08, 2022 05:56 PM IST  |  9.3K
Chiyaan Vikram did not have cardiac arrest
'Chiyaan Vikram did not have cardiac arrest': Doctors CONFIRM
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

The doctors have confirmed in a medical bulletin that Chiyaan Vikram did not suffer from a cardiac arrest. The report read, "Popular Tamil actor Mr. Vikram has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital with complaints of chest discomfort. He was evaluated and treated by a team of specialist doctors. He did not have a cardiac arrest, is currently clinically stable, and will be discharged from the hospital soon"

Check out the post below:

Also Read: Fahadh Faasil’s Malayankunju skips direct OTT Release; Actor to return to the big screen after 2 years

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
3 minutes ago
Jolie is so fake
0 REPLY