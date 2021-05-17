Chiyaan Vikram donates Rs 30 lakh to MK Stalin as his contribution for Chief Minister Relief Fund

Following Rajinikanth, Chiyaan Vikram has now made a donation of Rs 30 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the state combat the second wave of pandemic.

Many Kollywood personalities have been donating money to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief fund to help the government combat the pandemic during its second wave. Stars including Ajith Kumar, Suriya, Karthi and Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sivakarthikeyan, Shankar, Vetri Maaran and AR Murugadoss have donated generously as their contribution. The latest contribution comes from Chiyaan Vikram. Reportedly, he made a contribution of Rs 30 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Before Chiyaan Vikram, Superstar Rajinikanth met Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin at his office in Chennai and made a donation of Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as India battles the second wave of Coronavirus. Last week, Rajinikath’s daughter Soundarya, her husband Vishagan, father-in-law Vanangamudi and her sister-in-law visited CM Stalin at his office in Chennai and handed over the cheque of Rs 1 crore to him. Actor Ajith made a donation of Rs 25 lakh to the CM Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiyaan Vikram will be next seen in Cobra directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film has KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady. He also has the Kollywood magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty, which is directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The film also stars , Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Karthi in the lead roles. Chiyaan Vikram is also collaborating with Karthik Subbaraj for a yet to be titled film which will also have Dhruv Vikram in a lead role.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×