Chiyaan Vikram flaunts his HOT fashionable look for Thangalaan promotions; fans ask, ‘is he really 58?’

Kennedy John Victor, also known as Chiyaan Vikram, is all set to dazzle the audience once again with his outstanding performance in his upcoming movie, Thangalaan. Helmed by Pa Ranjith, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024. Prior to the release, Vikram has captivated his fans with a fresh and stylish appearance for Thangalaan.

Vikram contrasts short hair with long beard, suits up for Thangalaan

Chiyaan Vikram recently shared some photos on his Instagram, offering a sneak peek at his gangster appearance in his upcoming film, Thangalaan. He was dressed in a stylish gray three-piece suit, but what really stood out was his confident vibe with a neat short hairstyle paired with a long beard.

Netizens react to Vikram’s pictures

As soon as Vikram’s photos circulated on social media, it gathered significant reactions from his fans who simply could not stop from gushing over his look. Many remained in disbelief over the star’s handsome features even at the age of 58.

Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan gets U/A clearance certificate

Well, Thangalaan has gathered incredible responses from the fans even before its release on August 15, and the fans of the actor are waiting with bated breath for the same. A few days back, the makers of the film made an official announcement and revealed that Thangalaan has gotten a U/A clearance certificate by the censor board.

Advertisement

More about the period drama Thangalaan

As per multiple reports, Thangalaan would be given a pan-Indian release across several languages. These include Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayali and Kannada. Moreover, being a historical action drama, the film is speculated to have a run time of about two hours and forty three minutes. The film stars Malvika Mohanan as the female lead opposite Vikram.

ALSO READ: After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara faces backlash for talking about benefits of hibiscus tea on social media