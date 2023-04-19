Chiyaan Vikram flaunts his swag at Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions in Delhi; Fans cant get enough of him

Vikram and the rest of the cast for Ponniyin Selvan 2 have been rocking the promotional tour for the film in various parts of the country. The cast was recently in Delhi, promoting the pan-Indian magnum opus among a very enthusiastic crowd of fans and followers, eager to have a citing of their favourite stars. The actor, who is a big name up in the North too in addition to his stardom down South, was received with much love and fanfare. He has been looking very different in his new avatar from Thangalaan, his upcoming film with P A Ranjith. The unique look including his hairstyle and costumes is getting a lot of traction on social media.

Vikram rocks Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions at Delhi

Ponniyin Selvan 2 boasts of an ensemble cast other than Vikram, consisting of Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Bachchan, Karthi, and Trisha among others. However, it is Chiyaan Vikram, who has soaked up the spotlight during the Delhi promotions, with fans rooting for “Aditha Karikalan”, the character that Vikram plays in the movie. The film sees him playing an emotionally stunned war hero living in exile from his haunting past. The actor clearly has been having a great time promoting the film and has been interacting with fans, reciting their favourite lines from the film on request. The film directed by Mani Ratnam is one of Tamil cinema’s biggest releases this year and is expected to cross the box office figures of the first installment.

Upcoming Projects

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is Mani Ratnam’s dream project, which has been in the making for many years and the film is all set for release on 28th April. Vikram is currently patching up the final schedule of P A Ranjith’s period historical epic. The film will see him pair opposite Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Malavika Mohanan with a bunch of foreign actors. The film is set around the Kolar Gold Fields of the pre-independence era focusing on the plight of Tamil workers. The film recently had a making video released, that hints at a big-budget spectacle, that is sure to push the boundaries of storytelling in mainstream Tamil cinema.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 2: Trisha, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Aishwarya Lekshmi take a private jet for promotions