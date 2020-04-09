Chiyaan Vikram to focus on son Dhruv Vikram's film career; set to quit acting soon?

The fans of the Iru Mugan actor are eagerly looking forward to the film Cobra which will showcase Chiyaan Vikram in 20 different looks.

The south star Chiyaan Vikram who will feature in the upcoming film Cobra is reportedly set to bid adieu to acting in order to focus on his son Dhruv Vikram's film career. There is no official announcement on this news which is now doing the rounds in the south film industry. The actor Chiyaan Vikram is a well-known name in the south film industry. The fans and followers of the Iru Mugan actor are eagerly looking forward to the film Cobra which will showcase the actor in 20 different looks. This attempt by the actor will create history in the world of cinema as no actor has played 20 different characters in one film.

Previously, Kamal Haasan has played 10 different parts in Dasavathaaram. If the news reports are to be believed then Chiyaan Vikram is all set to break Kamal Haasan's record with Cobra. The makers of the film had released the film's first look. The fans and audience members were thrilled to see the intense and intriguing look of the lead star. The cast and crew of Cobra were to shoot for some crucial scenes in a foreign location. But, due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the shoot was cancelled and there is no word out yet, as to when the crew will finish the filming of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Vikram appeared in a film called Adithya Varma which was a Tamil remake of Vijay Deverakonda's film titled Arjun Reddy. The south film Cobra with Chiyaan Vikram in the lead is helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.

