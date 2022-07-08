Chiyaan Vikram gets hospitalised in chennai

Chiyaan Vikram has been hospitalized due to cardic arrest. According to reports, he is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. It is said that there is nothing to worry about as the actor is recovering well. He was rushed to the hospital after complaining of discomfort in the chest and underwent angioplasty yesterday, July 7.

On July 7, Chiyaan Vikram complained of uneasiness and was rushed to Kauvery hospital for treatment. According to sources, he is stable and is expected discharged today. Soon, a medical bulletin is expected to be out. However, the actor was supported to attend the grand teaser launch of Ponniyin Selvan in Chennai, today at 6 PM.

As soon as news of Chiyaan Vikram being admitted to a private hospital in Chennai spread, fans of the actor started trending #GetWellSoon and #ChiyaanVikram on Twitter and wished him a speedy recovery.

Reportedly, director Mani Ratnam along with the cast of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is said to attend the teaser launch at 6 PM. The teaser will be launched by Suriya in Tamil, Mahesh Babu in Telugu, Mohanlal in Malayalam, Rakshit Shetty in Kannada, and Amitabh Bachchan in Hindi.

A few days ago, the makers of Mani Ratnam’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan unveiled a new poster of Chiyaan Vikram from the film. The new poster shows Vikram as Aditya Karikala, sitting on a horse, looking regal in king costume.

He is also waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Cobra, with director Ajay Gnanamuthu, which is scheduled for a grand release on August 11. It is helmed by Imaikkaa Nodigal fame director Ajay Gnanamuthu. The cast also includes former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty, Mirnalini Ravi, KS Ravikumar, and Miya George, among others.