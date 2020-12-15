Chiyaan Vikram to join the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan in January 2021?

Apparently, Chiyaan Vikram is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Cobra. After finishing off his part for the film, he will join teh sets of Ponniyin Selvan sets.

While we are all desperately waiting to know more updates regarding Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, a report has come up stating that Chiyaan Vikram will join the sets of the film in January 2021. Apparently, he is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Cobra directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and he will join Ponniyin Selvan’s sets as soon as he wraps up his portions for Cobra. While no official announcement has been made about it yet, this news has still taken over the internet.

Jointly bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film is written and directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. AR Rahman has composed music for the historical flick. The film will be released in two parts and it will be based on the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, which narrated the story of the Chola Kingdom. With an ensemble of star cast, Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most anticipated Kollywood films.

Also Read: After Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, KGF makers are set to announce their next film on THIS date

It has Trisha Krishnan playing the lead role, while will be seen in a grey shade. It also stars Jayam Ravi and Karthi in key roles. Other young actors including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu will also be seen playing crucial roles. Veteran actors including Jayaram, Lal, Mohan Raman, Riyaz Khan, Sarathkumar, Vijayakumar will be seen playing some key roles. Recently, it was reported that ‘Nizhalgal’ Ravi will also be seen in the film in a prominent role.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sify

Share your comment ×