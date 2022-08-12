Chiyaan Vikram joins Twitter ahead of Cobra & Ponniyin Selvan's release; Leaves fans in shock

Chiyaan Vikram surprised all by making his debut on Twitter today. The I actor has joined the micro-blogging site with the handle @chiyaan. Guess what, he made his entry already with a verified blue tick. Welcoming the star, netizens have started trending the hashtag, #ChiyaanVikramOnTwitter. Chiyaan Vikram was one of the very few actors who were not on the site. Now, it would be exciting to see what the star has in store for us.

In the meantime, Chiyaan Vikram has two films lined up for release in the coming 50 days, and his Twitter debut will surely be helpful in the promotions. He will next grace the silver screens with the Tamil drama, Cobra . This action thriller is set to come to cinema halls on the 31st of August this year. Cobra is said to show the protagonist in multiple avatars, and we are excited. Made under the direction of Ajay Gnanamuthu, Oscar-winning music composer A.R.Rahman has rendered the tunes for this suspense drama.

In addition to this, Chiyaan Vikram will also play an important role in Mani Ratnam's highly anticipated magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: PS 1. The project enjoys a star-studded cast with Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. Expected to be out in the theatres on 30th September this year, the movie will be released in 5 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Chiyaan Vikram will be seen in the role of the historic character Aditya Karikalan in his next.

He has further joined hands with acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith for the flick tentatively called Chiyaan 61. The venture is likely to go on floors shortly.

