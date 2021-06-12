Chiyaan Vikram looks almost unrecognisable in this photo shared by Cobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu

Touted to be a heist thriller, Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra will have Chiyaan Vikram in over 20 different looks.

Kollywood’s popular director Ajay Gnanamuthu recently treated his fans and followers to a new photo of Chiyaan Vikram from his upcoming film, Cobra. The photo shows Vikram applying makeup for his character look. Sharing the photo, the director wrote that he can't wait to get back to work soon as Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu have gradually come down. Touted to be a heist thriller, Cobra will have Vikram in over 20 different looks.

Sharing the post, Ajay Gnanamuthu hinted at the shooting may be resumed soon. He wrote, "Inching very closer to the normal times again!! Can’t wait to get back to work!! @the_real_chiyaan sir #cobra @arrahman sir @irfanpathan_official @7_screenstudio @lalit.sevenscr @harish_dop @srinivasbhuvan @aamaran75 @srinidhi_shetty (sic)." The shooting was happening at a brisk pace last year. In March 2020, the team of Cobra returned to India from Russia due to the outbreak of COVID 19. By the end of 2020, the makers resumed the shooting.



The film’s teaser was released in January this year. It is understood from the teaser that the film will have Vikram playing as a mathematician. Apart from Vikram, the film stars former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty, KS Ravikumar and Miya George in important roles. Other than this, Vikram has in his kitty, a couple of highly anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan by Mani Ratnam and the yet to be titled film directed by Karthik Subbaraj, which also has Vikram’s son and actor Dhruv Vikram.

