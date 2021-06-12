Chiyaan Vikram looks almost unrecognisable in this photo shared by Cobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu
Kollywood’s popular director Ajay Gnanamuthu recently treated his fans and followers to a new photo of Chiyaan Vikram from his upcoming film, Cobra. The photo shows Vikram applying makeup for his character look. Sharing the photo, the director wrote that he can't wait to get back to work soon as Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu have gradually come down. Touted to be a heist thriller, Cobra will have Vikram in over 20 different looks.
The film’s teaser was released in January this year. It is understood from the teaser that the film will have Vikram playing as a mathematician. Apart from Vikram, the film stars former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty, KS Ravikumar and Miya George in important roles. Other than this, Vikram has in his kitty, a couple of highly anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan by Mani Ratnam and the yet to be titled film directed by Karthik Subbaraj, which also has Vikram’s son and actor Dhruv Vikram.