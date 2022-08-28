Chiyaan Vikram looks dapper in charcoal jacket and denim as he promotes Cobra in Hyderabad; PHOTOS

Vikram's next release, Cobra will reach the theatres on the 31st of August this year. The promotions of this forthcoming suspense drama are underway in full swing. The 'I' actor was spotted in Hyderabad today as he attended another promotional event for the film. He looked all handsome in a charcoal jacket, white T-shirt, and blue denim as he posed for the cameras. Vikram oozed charm in black shades, white sneakers, and a beard.

The makers also unveiled the intriguing trailer from Cobra in which the protagonist leaves the audience with goosebumps with his 25 different avatars in the suspense drama. Although, the video will also leave you confused with the puzzling dialogue 'are you a snake'. Vikram will reportedly play a mathematical genius in the flick, who solves crimes using mathematics.

Check out the pictures below:

While Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady in the movie, former cricketer Irfan Pathan will be making his acting debut with the drama. He has been roped in as the antagonist opposite Vikram. Additionally, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi, and K. S. Ravikumar will also be seen doing secondary roles in the flick.

Helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the project has been financed by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner 7 Screen Studio. Oscar-Winning music composer, A R Rahman has scored the tunes for the film.

In addition to this, Vikram will play the historical character of Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. Scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on 30th September this year, the venture stars Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in significant roles, apart from the rest.