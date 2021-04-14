Chiyaan Vikram meets Mari Selvaraj at his residence and congratulates him for Karnan; See PHOTO

Karnan featuring Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles was released last week amidst huge expectations.

Kollywood’s popular director Mari Selvaraj has been grabbing the eyeballs ever since the release of Karnan. Though it is the director’s second film, huge anticipations were on it as his first film Pariyerum Perumal was critically acclaimed. After the release of Karnan, celebrities have been sending congratulatory messages to the team on social media. However, Kollywood actor Chiyaan Vikram met the director in person and congratulated him for the film. A photo of them has surfaced online and it is now making the rounds on social media.

It is reported that Vikram met the director in person at his residence to congratulate him. Karnan has Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan as the lead actors, while Gauri Kishan of 96 fame and Mollywood actor Lal were seen playing key supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed music. Songs from the film went viral on social media even before the film’s release. Before Mari Selvaraj’s photo with Chiyaan Vikram, a video surfaced online where Vijay Sethupathi was seen hugging the director and he heaped praises for the film.

Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram has two ongoing projects namely Cobra by Ajay Gnanamuthu and Ponniyin Selvan by Mani Ratnam. While Cobra is expected to be released soon, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan are expected to announce more updates soon. He also has in his kitty, a gangster flick directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The yet to be titled flick also has Dhruv Vikram in a key role. The makers of the film are expected to reveal updates about the film soon.

Credits :Twitter

