Chiyaan Vikram not part of Mahesh Babu & Trivikram Srinivas' film, team clarifies & calls out baseless rumours

It is well known fact that Mahesh Babu next movie is with Trivikram Srinivas, tentatively titled SSMB28. the latest buzz about the film stated that Chiyaan Vikram would be part of the cast. However, looks like these are just mere rumours.

Chiyaan Vikram's publicist took to Twitter and rubbished the rumours of him being part of Mahesh Babu starrer. The actor's team had clarified that Vikram is not part of any project with Mahesh Babu, and claimed the reports as just baseless rumours.

Dear friends,

#ChiyaanVikram is not part of any project with

@urstrulyMahesh

. Rumours circulating regarding this are baseless. I request media houses to pls clarify with us before publishing such news. Regards," his publicist tweeted.

Meanwhile, Vikram bagged a blockbuster success with Mahaan, which featured his son Dhruv and released on OTT platform. Vikram has wrapped up Ponniyin Selvan and Cobra and post-production work for both films are going on currently at a fast pace. Ponniyin Selvan is slated to release in Summer 2022 and the filming of Cobra has come to end after 2 years of filming and a release date is yet to be announced.

