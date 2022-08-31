Chiyaan Vikram opens up on his plans of working with Vijay: 'Would like to do a film if Ajay Gnanamuthu direct

Chiyaan Vikram's action thriller Cobra has opened in the theatres today. Director Ajay Gnanamuthu and the rest of the team recently interacted with the fans through Twitter as part of the film's promotion. During the conversation, the protagonist talked about fellow actor Vijay. When he was asked about working with Vijay, Chiyaan Vikram revealed that he would like to do a film with him in the direction of filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu also reacted to the "I" actor's comment by saying that he would be the first fan to buy a ticket to watch the film featuring the two stars. This recent interaction has created a buzz among the fans. If this dynamic trio comes together for a project, it would be a visual treat for the audience.

On the other hand, Chiyaan Vikram will next appear on the silver screens with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. He will be seen as the historical character Aditya Karikalan. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, this historical drama is slated to be out in the cinema halls on 30th September this year. This highly-anticipated flick enjoys an ensemble cast with Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in significant roles, apart from the rest.