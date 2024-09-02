Chiyaan Vikram recalls how his 'goof up' cost him Arvind Swamy's role in Mani Ratnam’s cult film Bombay: 'I would wake up and cry'

Chiyaan Vikram is riding on success at the moment, post the massive applause his recent film Thangalaan has received. Well, the actor has truly impressed everyone with his versatility all this while. And recently, the star opened up about one of the lesser-known things on his professional front. He revealed his ‘goof-up’ led him to lose Arvind Swamy’s role in Mani Ratnam’s cult classic Bombay.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Chiyaan Vikram clarified that contrary to the reports that he had refused a project like Bombay, it was actually he who had messed up in the final leg of auditions. The Thangalaan star remembered freezing up in front of the camera when Mani Ratnam asked him to enact a particular kind of scene.

He said, “I didn’t refuse Bombay, I goofed up the audition because he suddenly asked me to audition and he didn’t get a video camera, he got a still camera and he said, ‘Act’. He told me, ‘Look at that girl she is running and I would freeze.’ He said, ‘Don’t stop, continue’ but I was confused, ‘He has got a camera, it’s not a video camera so why do I act?’ I understood at that point that if I move he will get a blur image.”

Chiyaan Vikram then talked about how he dealt with losing such a massive opportunity to work with Mani Ratnam. He revealed that for two months straight, he used to cry after waking up from his sleep.

Chiyaan Vikram narrated, “For two months, every day, I would wake up and cry, ‘Shit I lost it.’ A grown man crying for two months. That film went on to become pan-India and a cult film.”

He also revealed how he had even finalized that he would retire after working in this one gem of a film, but unfortunately, his messed up audition, which derailed his plans.

Towards the conclusion of the interview, Chiyaan Vikram expressed gratitude for redeeming his chance of working with Mani Ratnam again finally, for the massively successful film Ponniyin Selvan I and II.

