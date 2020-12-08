Chiyaan Vikram to replace Suriya in Hari’s upcoming rural drama Aruvaa?

The makers denied such rumours and stated that the film will take off with Suriya in the lead role soon, and an announcement regarding the same will also be made

It was announced in March this year that Suriya will be collaborating with director Hari for the sixth time for a rural drama titled Aruvaa. However, the film was not rolled out owing to the pandemic outbreak. Now that the nation has unlocked slowly, several films’ shootings are commenced. But the makers of Aruvaa have not issued any official statement after its launch. It was speculated that the makers decided to shelve the film. Now, a new media report came up stating that Chiyaan Vikram will replace Suriya as the lead actor.

However, as per a report in The Times Of India, the makers denied such rumours and stated that the film will take off with Suriya in the lead role soon, and an announcement regarding the same will also be made. Meanwhile, Suriya has two other films in his kitty. With critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran, he has a rural drama titled Vaadivasal, which is touted to be about the story of the bull taming sport Jallikattu. He also has in his kitty a film with Pandiraj.

On the other hand, Chiyaan Vikram, who has collaborated with Hari for his Saami franchise, has two films in his kitty. His film with Ajay Gnanamuthu titled Cobra has been making the headlines ever since it was announced. The makers of the film have also restarted the shooting schedule a couple of days back. He also has a magnum opus in his pipeline. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is titled Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on the Tamil novel of the same name.

