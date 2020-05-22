Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra: Ajay Gnanamuthu reveals the details about the release of first track and trailer

Chiyaan Vikram director Ajay Gnanamuthu opened up about the release of the film's trailer and first single track.

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra’s team was in Russia when the lockdown was imposed and the pandemic outspread started. The team cancelled the shooting and returned to India. Now, the makers are waiting for the lockdown to be lifted to resume the shooting. Talking about it, director Ajay Gnanamuthu told The Times Of India, that they still have 40 days of shooting to be completed. He also stated that they will release the trailer close to the movie’s release date so as to create hype. He also stated that the makers will release the first single track soon.

So far, the makers of Cobra have shot the film in various locations including Chennai, Kerala, Europe and Russia. Cobra also stars cricket player Irfan Pathan, KGF famed actor Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Malayalam actor Lal, Kanika, Padmapriya, Babu Antony among the others. AR Rahman has scored music for the film. The makers have revealed Vikram’s first look poster for the film, and the motion poster. It is being reported that Vikram will be seen in multiple avatars in Cobra.

For the unversed, Ajay Gnanamuthu rose to fame with his critically acclaimed film Imaikka Nodigal. Meanwhile, some media reports suggest that Vikram will be breaking the records of veteran Kollywood actors Sivaji Ganesan and Kamal Haasan in Cobra, as he will be seen in more number of looks in the film. Media reports suggest that he will be sporting more than 20 looks which is the first time in the history of Kollywood.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×