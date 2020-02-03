Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra to be released during Ramzan? Find out

According to media reports, Vikram starrer Cobra is planned for a Ramzan release.

According to media reports, Vikram’s next film Kobra is planned for a Ramzan release and the film will hit the big screens on May 21. Cobra, which has Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The makers recently revealed that they have wrapped the film’s shooting schedule. Director Ajay Gnanamuthu took to his Instagram space and shared a picture, as an Instagram story, while revealing that the shooting has been wrapped up.

It is to be noted that the film, which has been shot in various locations including Chennai, Kerala, Europe and Russia, also stars cricketer Irfan Pathan in a key role. KGF famed actor Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Malayalam actor Lal, Kanika, Padmapriya, Babu Antony will also be seen playing prominent roles in the film. AR Rahman has scored music, while Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studios has produced it. Cobra will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

So far, the makers have revealed the title poster of the film. There were rumours which claimed that the makers were planning to reveal the first look on January 26. However, the film’s director took to Twitter and cleared the air stating that the first look will be revealed during February. Vikram, meanwhile, will be seen playing the role of Chola king Aditya Karikalan in ace director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Some reports claimed that the film will have Super Deluxe's sensational actor Mirnalini Ravi in a key role. However, no official announcement has been made yet about her part in the movie.

