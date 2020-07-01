Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra: Director Ajay Gnanamuthu REVEALS the teaser will not be released anytime soon

About the film's release on OTT platform, he stated that the film will be more impactful with theatrical release and it will not be released directly on OTT platform.

After the release of the first musical video ‘Thumbi Thullal’ from Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film Cobra, the film’s director Ajay Gnanamuthu had a live interaction with his fans on Instagram. During the interaction, he answered several questions about the film. When a fan asked him about the release of the film’s teaser, the director revealed that it will not be released any time soon and that it will take a long time for the makers to release the teaser.

When a fan asked if the film will be released on OTT platform, he answered that the film will be more impactful with theatrical release and it will not be released directly on OTT platform. He added that the makers have finished shooting maximum portions and only 30 percent of the shooting if left, which will be resumed as soon as the COVID 19 situation is contained. Cobra’s cast and crew were in Russia when the lockdown was imposed and the pandemic outspread started.

The team cancelled the shooting in Russia and returned to India. Other than Chiyaan Vikram, Cobra also starrs cricket player Irfan Pathan, KGF famed actor Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Malayalam actor Lal, Kanika, Padmapriya, Babu Antony among the others. AR Rahman has scored music for the film. The makers have revealed Vikram’s first look poster for the film and the motion poster. It is being reported that Vikram will be seen in multiple avatars in Cobra.

