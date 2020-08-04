Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra: Director Ajay Gnanamuthu slashes his remuneration for the film?

Only recently, Cobra producer, Lalit Kumar and other top producers sought permission from Tamil Nadu Minister Kadamba Raju to resume the shooting.

Ajay Gnanamuthu, the director of one of the most anticipated Kollywood films Cobra has come forward to take a pay cut to help the film’s producer combat the pandemic situation. Since the shootings have been postponed due to the lockdown, many producers were facing losses. Only recently, Cobra producer, Lalit Kumar and other top producers sought permission from Tamil Nadu Minister Kadamba Raju to resume the shooting. Since the minister has denied permission to resume shootings of films, the director has decidedly come forward to take a 40 percent pay cut to support the producer.

His kind gesture is definitely a shot in the arm for the movie crew. The director Ajay, Vikram and the rest of the team were shooting in Russia when the Indian government imposed nation-wide lockdown. Hence, the shooting came to a halt with only a few days of the shoot left. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram, KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty, Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar and others. The first song from the upcoming flick Cobra starring Chiyaan Vikram as the lead actor was released by the makers recently. Titled Thumbi Thullal, the romantic number is composed by AR Rahman.

For the unversed, Ajay Gnanamuthu shot to his fame with his critically acclaimed film Imaikka Nodigal. So far, the makers of Cobra have shot the film in various locations including Chennai, Kerala, parts of Europe and Russia. It is expected that the film’s shooting will be resumed as soon as the lockdown for COVID 19 is lifted.

