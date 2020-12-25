Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra: Fans go gaga on Twitter as makers release the actor’s second look from the film

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra is one of the most awaited Kollywood films and it has Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady.

On the occasion of Christmas, the makers of Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film Cobra have released the actor’s second look from it. The intense poster shows the actor’s face in a purple shade. As soon as it was released, fans of Chiyaan Vikram took to the comments section and lauded it, while expressing how they can’t wait to watch the film in the big screens. It is expected that the film will release in the theatres on Pongal 2021.

The poster was first revealed by AR Rahman, who has composed music for the film. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram, KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles, while Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar and others will be seen in other crucial roles. Recent reports about the film stated that the film’s lead actor Chiyaan Vikram headed to Kolkata for the shooting of next schedule. However, the makers have not yet issued any official statement regarding this news yet. It is expected that an update regarding the film’s shooting in Kolkata will be made by the makers soon.

The film’s first single was released by the makers a couple of months back. Titled Thumbi Thullal, the romantic number turned out to be a huge hit. Cobra is produced by Lalith Kumar's 7 Screen Studios and will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Credits :Twitter

