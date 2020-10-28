Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra: Makers RELEASE first look poster of Irfan Pathan on his birthday

At a time when fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to come up with an update for Cobra, the makers have released the first look poster of Irfan Pathan.

It was revealed recently that the makers of Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film Cobra have resumed with the dubbing process. At a time when we are waiting for more updates about the film, director Ajay Gnanamuthu has now takin to his Twitter space and revealed the first look poster of Irfan Pathan for the film. Even when the movie was announced in the beginning, the film made the headlines after they announced that cricketer Irfan Pathan will be making his debut film with Cobra.

In the first look poster, it has been revealed that his name will be Aslan Yilmas and he will be seen playing the role of a French Interpol. In the first look, what we see is an intense looking Irfan Pathan in a black uniform with a gun in his hand. It is expected that his role will be more impactful in the film. However, we will have to wait till the movie released to know for sure about the roles of all the cast members.

See his post here:

Wish you many more happy returns of the day dear ⁦⁦@IrfanPathan⁩ sir Super happy to have met and worked with such a warm and a caring person like you.. Wishing you only the besttt in the year ahead #Cobra ⁦⁩ ⁦#HBDIrfanpathan ⁦#AslanYilmaz pic.twitter.com/JBwIlbzGJM — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) October 27, 2020

Sharing the poster, the director wrote, “Wish you many more happy returns of the day dear @IrfanPathan sir Super happy to have met and worked with such a warm and a caring person like you.. Wishing you only the besttt in the year ahead”. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram, KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty, Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar and others. The first song from the upcoming flick Cobra starring Chiyaan Vikram as the lead actor was released by the makers recently. Titled Thumbi Thullal, the romantic number is composed by AR Rahman.

