Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra: Makers to release teaser of the Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial on January 9

On the birthday of AR Rahman, the makers of Cobra announced that the film's teaser will be released on January 9.

On the occasion of AR Rahman’s birthday, the makers of Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film Cobra have revealed that the film’s teaser will be released on January 9. Along with it, they also shared a photo of the Oscar winning music composer. It is expected that the film will release in the theatres soon. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram, KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles, while Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar and others will be seen in other crucial roles.

Recently, the makers also shared the second poster of Vikram in the film which took the internet on fire. Fans shared the poster across all social media platforms and expressed their excitement to see the film. Recent reports about the film stated that the film’s lead actor Chiyaan Vikram headed to Kolkata for the shooting of the next schedule. However, the makers have not yet issued any official statement regarding this news yet. It is expected that an update regarding the film’s shooting in Kolkata will be made by the makers soon.

The film’s first single was released by the makers a couple of months back. Titled Thumbi Thullal, the romantic number turned out to be a huge hit. Cobra is produced by Lalith Kumar's 7 Screen Studios and will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. AR Rahman has composed music and Cobra is one of the most anticipated films of Kollywood.

