Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra: Makers restart shooting in Chennai; Next schedule to be shot in Russia

The film was being shot on a brisk pace in Russia when the pandemic situation gripped the world and then it was brought to a halt.

By now, we all know that Chiyaan Vikram was shooting for Ajay Gnanamuthu’s next directorial venture before the lockdown was imposed. Titled Cobra, the film created a lot of buzz before the pandemic situation gripped the country. Now, after a long break, it looks like the makers have kick-started the film-making process. Hearsay has that the film’s shooting process is started in Chennai and the makers will go to Russia to start the next shooting schedule after the Chennai schedule is wrapped up.

Apart from Chiyaan Vikram, Cobra also stars KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty, Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar and others. The first song from the upcoming flick Cobra starring Chiyaan Vikram as the lead actor was released by the makers recently. Titled Thumbi Thullal, the romantic number is composed by AR Rahman. Ajay Gnanamuthu shot to his fame with his critically acclaimed film Imaikkaa Nodigal starring Nayanthara in the lead role. Recently, on Irfan’s birthday, his first look for the film was revealed by the makers.

Also Read: GHMC Elections: Chiranjeevi arrives to vote, Sreenivas Bellamkonda & Lakshmi Manchu spotted at voting centres

It was also reported that Ajay Gnanamuthu slashed his remuneration for the film. Before the lockdown was imposed, Ajay Gnanamuthu was actively sharing several updates regarding the film. Other than Cobra, Vikram will also be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. It is anticipated that Vikram will be seen playing the role of Chola king Adithya Karikaalan in the film.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×