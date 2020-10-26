Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra: Makers share PHOTOS as they start the dubbing process

Taking to their social media space, Seven Screen Studios, who is bankrolling the film, shared some photos from the dubbing studio.

By now, we all know that Chiyaan Vikram will be next seen in director Ajay Gnanamuthu’s next directorial venture. Titled Cobra, the film created a lot of buzz before the pandemic situation gripped the country. Now, after a long break, it looks like the makers have kick-started the filmmaking process. Taking to social media, the makers shared photos of the crew members while revealing that they have started the dubbing process. While Chiyaan Vikram was not seen in any of the photos, it is expected that he will join soon.

Sharing the photos, Seven Screen Studios, who is bankrolling the film wrote on Twitter, “In this auspicious day, starting the Dubbing of #Cobra”. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram, KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty, Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar and others. The first song from the upcoming flick Cobra starring Chiyaan Vikram as the lead actor was released by the makers recently. Titled Thumbi Thullal, the romantic number is composed by AR Rahman.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda and Storm’s reaction after meeting each other will make all dog parents tear up; WATCH

For the unversed, Ajay Gnanamuthu shot to his fame with his critically acclaimed film Imaikkaa Nodigal starring Nayanthara in the lead role. Recently, it was reported that Ajay Gnanamuthu slashed his remuneration for the film. Other than Cobra, Vikram will also be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. It is anticipated that Vikram will be seen playing the role of Chola king Adithya Karikaalan in the film.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×