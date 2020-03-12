Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra team CANCELS shooting in Russia due to Coronavirus scare

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Cobra movie director Ajay Gnanamuthu took to his Twitter space and announced that the film's shooting schedule in Russia has been cancelled due to Coronavirus scare.

While it was reported earlier this week that the team of Cobra have flown to Russia amid the outbreak of Coronavirus, it has been revealed now by the director of the movie, Ajay Gnanamuthu, that they have packed up the shooting in Russia. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Corona attack for #Cobra Packing up shoot in Russia halfway due to the travel ban rules by Indian Government!! Pongaya neengalum Unga corona vum!!” It should be noted that the makers of Cobra had plans to go ahead with their shooting plans even though many movies including Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe cancelled their offshore shooting schedules.

So far, Cobra has been shot in various locations including Chennai, Kerala, Europe and Russia. Apart from Vikram, the film also stars cricket player Irfan Pathan, KGF famed actor Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Malayalam actor Lal, Kanika, Padmapriya, Babu Antony among the others. AR Rahman has scored music for the film. When the makers revealed the film’s first look poster, it took the internet by storm as it featured Vikram in 7 different looks. The makers also released the film’s motion poster last year.

Corona attack for #Cobra Packing up shoot in Russia halfway due to the travel ban rules by Indian Goverenment!! Pongaya neengalum Unga corona vum!! — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) March 12, 2020

Ajay Gnanamuthu, who rose to fame after his critically acclaimed film Imaikka Nodigal, is helming this film. Meanwhile, some media reports suggest that Vikram will be breaking the records of veteran Kollywood actors Sivaji Ganesan and Kamal Haasan in Cobra, as he will be seen in more number of looks in the film. Media reports suggest that he will be sporting more than 20 looks which is the first time in the history of Kollywood.

