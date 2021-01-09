Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra: Teaser of the Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial promises a nail biting investigative drama

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu of Imaikka Nodigal fame, Cobra has Chiyaan Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty as the lead actors.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu shot to his fame after his film Imaikka Nodigal staring Nayanthara as the leading lady. The investigative cop drama received a lot of attention and it was lauded by fans and critics alike. Now, the director is working on his film with Chiyaan Vikram as the lead actor. The film has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Today, the makers released the film’s teaser and it has all the aspects one would expect from the director.

It was announced last year that the film will have numerous avatars for Chiyaan Vikram and in the teaser, we could get a glance of few of his avatars. In the teaser, it is clear that Chiyaan Vikram is a Mathematician and with his skills, he collaborates with cops to unravel the mysteries of crimes. In the next part of the teaser, it is understood that he becomes a most wanted criminal himself. Glimpses of Chiyaan Vikram’s striking chemistry with Srinidhi Shetty were also shown in the teaser.

The film’s first single was released by the makers a couple of months back. Titled Thumbi Thullal, the romantic number turned out to be a huge hit. Cobra is produced by Lalith Kumar's 7 Screen Studios and will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. AR Rahman has composed music for it and Cobra is one of the most anticipated films of Kollywood. It is expected that the makers will announce the film’s release date soon.

Watch the teaser here:

