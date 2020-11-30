  1. Home
Chiyaan Vikram’s residence receives hoax bomb threat

Earlier, bomb threats were issued to actors Vijay, Ajith and Rajinikanth's residence, while Suriya's old office received the threat.
Chiyaan Vikram's residence receives hoax bomb threat
Kollywood’s superstar Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in Kadaram Kondan. He is now waiting for a lineup of films that are all set to be released. In a recent report, it is mentioned that a bomb threat was issued to Chiyaan Vikram’s residence. As soon as the news about the bomb threat came up, a tension was created among his fans. It was reported that the Chennai police received an anonymous call saying that a bomb was planted at the actor’s residence.

His residence in Chennai’s Besant Nagar received the threat. The call was placed at the police control room. Police are now investigating to know the person who made the call. Earlier, hoax bomb threats were issued to the residences of Rajinikanth, Vijay and to the old office of Suriya. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikram will be next seen in Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra. The film’s shooting was wrapped up after the lockdown was lifted.

Also Read: Rajinikanth’s meets RMM secretaries to decide on political entry; Says he will make an announcement soon

He also has in his kitty, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Apart from Vikram, the film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan as leading ladies, while Karthi and Jayam Ravi will be seen playing key roles. The film is based on the Tamil novel of the same name. Speculations have that Vikram will be seen as the Chola king Adithya Karikalan. However, we will have to wait for the makers to come up with an official announcement to know for sure.

Credits :The Times Of India

