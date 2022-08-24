Chiyaan Vikram says Allu Arjun's famous Pushpa dialogue in 10 ways and the crowd goes berserk; VIDEO

Vikram recently kickstarted the promotional journey for his upcoming suspense drama, Cobra. As the 'I' star is attending several gatherings, and during one of the promotional events, the actor left all enchanted as he recreated the famous dialogue from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise in 10 different ways. The crowd went berserk as Vikram gave a brilliant performance. He was also accompanied by his leading lady in the flick, Srinidhi Shetty during the interaction.

The Cobra makers also unveiled the exciting teaser of the action thriller yesterday. The trailer of the drama will be released tomorrow, the 25th of August. High on action, the nail bitter will showcase Vikram in 25 vivid looks including an old man, business tycoon, and teacher, which were a part of the teaser. Made under the direction of R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, the flick is slated to reach the audience in theatres on 31st August this year.

The film will also mark the acting debut of Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan as the antagonist against Vikram. The movie further features Miya, Mamukkoya, K.S. Ravikumar, Renuka, Babu Antony, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Robo Shankar, Kanika, Roshan Mathew, and Poovaiyar in significant roles, along with the rest. Bankrolled by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner of 7 Screen Studio, Oscar-Winning music director, A R Rahman has rendered the score for the flick.

We would also like to mention that the makers of Pushpa: The Rule, a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise recently commenced work on the drama with a mahurat pooja. The second installment in the series will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli from the original movie.

