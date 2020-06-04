Chiyaan Vikram & son Dhruv to share screen space in Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming directorial?

The latest news reports about Chiyaan Vikram's 60th film, suggest that Dhruv Vikram will also feature in the Karthik Subbaraj's film.

The south star Chiyaan Vikram will reportedly play the lead in Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming film. This film will be Chiyaan Vikram's 60th film. The latest news reports about Chiyaan Vikram's 60th film, suggest that Dhruv Vikram will also feature in the Karthik Subbaraj's film. There is no official announcement about the film, or its cast members. But, there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Chiyaan Vikram will be sharing screen space with son Dhruv in the yet to be announced film.

The Deiva Thirumagal actor will be seen as the lead star in the highly anticipating film Cobra. The film Cobra is helmed by director Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film will reportedly see the lead actor Chiyaan Vikram in nearly 20 different avatars. The director of the film had previously shared a still from the film on the occasion of the lead actor's birthday. The latest news reports on Chiyaan Vikram's 60th film which suggest that Chiyaan Vikram and son Dhruv Vikram will be seen together in Karthik Subbaraj's film, has got the film audiences and fans are very excited.

The fans want to know more about the film, and hence are waiting for an official update from the makers of Chiyaan 60. The film is tentatively called Chiyaan 60, and fans are hoping to hear an update soon.

