Chiyaan Vikram sports a new look in clean shaven after he wraps up Thangalaan; PICS

Chiyaan Vikram is one of the finest actors and gives his best in every film. The actor underwent a drastic makeover for his upcoming film Thangalaan. His unique look for Pa Ranjith's film has caught major attention among the movie buffs. Now, as the actor wrapped up the film, he changed his look and the latest one is super hot too. A few photos of his new look have surfaced on social media.

Vikram has cut off his long tresses and rugged beard as he wrapped up the shoot of Thangalaan. The actor's latest look surfaced on social media and is going viral. He is seen looking fit and fab in a clean-shaven look with neck-length long hair. The actor wore a white shirt and covered his head with a black beanie.

Vikram's clean-shaven look is winning hearts on hearts. After a long while, the actor sees a fresh look. As his previous two films included Ponniyin Selvan and Thaangalaan demanded a rugged look.

A few days ago, Vikram took to social media and announced the wrap up of Thangalaan. He tweeted pictures from both the first and last days and wrote it was the most “evocative" experience working with a talented cast and crew for 118 days and ended by thanking Pa Ranjith.

Touted to be a period drama, Thangalaan is set in Kolar Gold Mines and tells about the fight over the land between the indigenous people of the area and foreign forces. Directed and scripted by director Pa Ranjith, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan appear as the female leads.

The film also features Pasupathi, Harikrishnan Anbudurai, Preeti Karan and Muthukumar in supporting roles. GV Prakash Kumar composes music for the film. Kishor Kumar is the director of photography. Selva handles the editing. Thangalaan is bankrolled by director Pa Ranjith's home banner Neelam Productions and Studio Green.

