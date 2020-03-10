Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra to be shot in Russia amid Coronavirus scare; Deets inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

According to media reports, Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra will be shot in Russia, and the film's cast and crew members are in Russia amid the ongoing Coronavirus scare.

Kollywood movie Cobra, which has Chiyaan Vikram in the lead the role, is all set to be shot in Russia, amid the outbreak of Coronavirus across the globe. According to a report in The Times Of India, the cast and crew of the film will be in Russia for the movie’s next shooting schedule. While almost all of the filmmakers including Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe have either canceled or postponed their shooting schedules in other countries, Cobra team has not made any changes to their Russia shooting schedule as they apparently intend to wrap up the shooting as soon as possible.

Cobra was shot in various locations including Chennai, Kerala, Europe, and Russia. Apart from Vikram, the film also starrs cricket player Irfan Pathan, KGF famed actor Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Malayalam actor Lal, Kanika, Padmapriya, Babu Antony among the others. AR Rahman has scored music for the film. When the makers revealed the film’s first look poster, it took the internet by storm as it featured Vikram in 7 different looks. The makers also released the film’s motion poster last year.

Ajay Gnanamuthu, who rose to fame after his critically acclaimed film Imaikka Nodigal, has directed this film. Meanwhile, some media reports suggest that Vikram will be breaking the records of veteran Kollywood actors Sivaji Ganesan and Kamal Haasan in Cobra, as he will be seen in more number of looks in the film. Media reports suggest that he will be sporting more than 20 looks which is the first time in the history of Kollywood.

Credits :The Times Of India

Read More