Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra to shoot its climax scenes in Russia? Find Out

The latest news reports on Cobra state that the makers of the film will shoot the crucial climax scenes in Russia.

The south star Chiyaan Vikram will be seen in the upcoming film called, Cobra. The first look of the south drama Cobra, was intense and intriguing. The lead actor will be seen playing an interesting character. The latest news reports on Cobra state that the makers of the film will shoot the crucial climax scenes in Russia. The film with Chiyaan Vikram in the lead is helmed by director, Ajay Gnanamuthu. The director is known for films like 'Demonte Colony' and 'Imaikka Nodigal.' The film Cobra will reportedly release in multiple languages, like Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The news reports also suggest that the director is very keen on shooting the south flcik Cobra in Russia, for the climax scenes. When the director Ajay Gnanamuthu was asked about Chiyaan Vikram's character in Cobra, the director said that the title hints a lot about how the character of the lead star will be. The director did reveal more about Chiyaan Vikram's role, but the fans and film audience have a lot to look forward to, in the film Cobra. The Chiyaan Vikram starrer helmed by ace director Ajay Gnanamuthu is said to be an action thriller.

As per the news reports on the south megastar Chiyaan Vikram, the actor will wrap up the shoot of Cobra and head to shoot Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan.' KGF lead actress Srinidhi Shetty will be playing the female lead opposite Chiyaan Vikram. Interestingly, former cricketer, Irfan Pathan will be seen in a role of a Turkish Interpol officer.

(ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra to be released during Ramzan? Find out)

Read More