Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra's first single titled 'Thumbi Thullal' to be released on June 29

If there is one movie that has been making a lot of headlines of late, it is the Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra. The action-thriller will reportedly witness the actor in different avatars. While further details about the movie are kept under wraps, fans can still rejoice as the makers have decided to roll out something for everyone this Monday. Yes, you heard it right. The producers of Cobra will be releasing its very first single on June 29, 2020.

This piece of news has been announced on Twitter along with a rather colourful tweet. The single has been titled ‘Thumbi Thullal’ and what can be figured out from the attached pictures is that it is going to be a wedding song. As can be seen in one of the pictures, the animated versions of Vikram and Srinidhi are wearing their traditional best and taking what appears to be traditional wedding vows. Well, we will have to wait till Monday for further details about the same.

Apart from Chiyaan Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty, Cobra also features Irfan Pathan and Miya George in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu and is produced by S.S. Lalit Kumar. It not only marks the movie debut of Irfan Pathan but also the Tamil debut of Srinidhi Shetty who has already shown her acting prowess in Kannada movies like KGF: Chapter 1. Cobra’s release date has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

