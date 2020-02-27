Chiyaan Vikram starrer Dhruva Natchathiram to finally hit the big screens soon; Deets inside

Chiyaan Vikram starrer, Goutham Vasudev Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram is all set to hit the big screens soon, after waiting for about three years.

Kollywood’s ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha, which has Varun and Raahei in the lead roles. While Varun rose to fame after his performance in the movie Puppy, Raahei is making her Kollywood debut with Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha. Gautham had a live video chat on Instagram with his followers on his birthday and he answered few questions by his fans. When a fan asked about Chiyaan Vikram starrer Dhruva Natchathiram, Gautham gave an interesting detail.

A fan asked Gautham about the film’s release date, to which Gautham said that the film will hit the big screens soon and that the dubbing works are going on. He said, “The filming is over and we are now busily finishing up with the post-production works. Vikram will start dubbing for the film in a week. The film’s release date will be finalized soon and we will release the first single Oru Manam, after zeroing on the release date.”

Just like Dhanush starrer Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta, Dhruva Natchathiram is also a film that has been facing troubles to get a release date due to financial problems. Though the film was officially launched three years ago, the film was not released. So far, the makers have released three teasers and a song, Maruvarthai. The song instantly picked up and it is still at the top of romantic playlist. It is to be noted that during the release of ENPT, GVM had promised that Dhruva Natchathiram will release very soon.

